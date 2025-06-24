Harrogate home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber

Greenfield Court Care has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber.

There are 1,050 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

The Greenfield Court Care team, Harrogate

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Harrogate go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Harrogate

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Greenfield Court Care has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber!”

Lynsey Robinson, registered care manager of Greenfield Court Care, said: "I am so proud of the team and what they achieve on a daily basis. To win this award shows that their hard work, dedication and ability to make a difference to so many people is recognised. The team are over the moon to win this, we have been established for over 10 years in our community but have remained personal and consistent throughout. This is well deserved and I am thrilled to lead this team.”

