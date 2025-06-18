Harrogate home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber

Right at Home Harrogate has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber.

There are 1,050 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Veronica Manolache (Managing Director) - Attending a local event organised in collaboration with other care providers and the local hub.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Harrogate go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchunitary/Harrogate

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Right at Home Harrogate has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber!”

Veronica Manolache, managing director of Right at Home Harrogate said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised as one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in Yorkshire & The Humber for 2025 by homecare.co.uk. This award is a true testament to the incredible dedication and compassion our care team shows every single day in supporting our clients. It’s a fantastic achievement, especially at such an early stage in our journey as a new care provider in the Harrogate community.

“A heartfelt thank you to all of our clients for their kind reviews. We are so pleased to see how happy you are with the support our team are providing. Many thanks to our wonderful team for their outstanding work. You are truly making a difference in people’s lives, and I couldn’t be prouder. I feel incredibly fortunate that you’ve chosen to be part of the Right at Home family.

“We are deeply grateful to all of our partners, the team at Right at Home UK for their ongoing support and guidance. Your encouragement has played a vital role in helping us reach this incredible milestone.”

To see Right at Home Harrogate’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432254159

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.

https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/