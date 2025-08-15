Harrogate headquartered veterinary group opens innovative new practice in Sheffield

Harrogate headquartered family-owned veterinary group, Harrison Family Vets, is expanding into Sheffield this month with a new state-of-the-art practice in Mosborough, as part of a major £400,000 investment that has created six new jobs.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The practice is in a brand-new building on Mosborough’s High Street and opens on Monday August 18, bringing a VIP experience to pets and their owners at affordable prices, and building on Harrison Family Vets’ reputation for redefining pet care.

Harrison Family Vets launched in 2021 and already has eight practices in Reading, Dudley, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Wigan, Leeds and Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new practice will boast all the features that makes Harrison Family Vets unique including an innovative waiting area with calming sky panels and bespoke pet pods designed to minimise stress and anxiety. Each pod, reminiscent of a first-class aeroplane cabin, offers a private space for pets and their owners, shielding them from the stress of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room. The pods include raised tables for cat carriers and pet remedy-sprayed towels create a calming environment.

Craig Harrison, Annabel Harrison and Tim Harrison from Harrison Family Vets.

The waiting area incorporates further stress-reducing features such as specialised lighting, white noise sounds, calming scents and a delicious treat station. Digital screens display pet health information, nutrition tips and light-hearted pet jokes to entertain and inform visitors. Even the weighing scales are covered in grass so dogs can avoid the anxiety which typical scale surfaces can create.

The practice has separate dog and cat wards featuring advanced Casco Wellpet kennels equipped with built-in heat pads, mood lighting and music therapy. A removeable partition allows cats to use their litter trays in one area and sleep in another, as well as enabling cats who live together to stay together.

In addition, there are four vet consulting rooms, separate nurse consulting rooms, a dental suite, a digital X-ray suite, operating theatre and ultrasonography unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield team is headed up by clinic director and experienced veterinary surgeon, Alvaro Lopez who will work alongside Gerard Coyle, who has spent the last nine months working as a veterinary surgeon at Harrison Family Vets’ Leeds practice. Registered veterinary nurses, Jade Barratt and Rebecca Smith, and care co-ordinators, Laura Pemberton and Helen Thomas, complete the team.

The Harrison Family Vets team in Mosborough, Sheffield.

Alvaro said: “Joining Harrison Family Vets and launching this new practice, which is unlike anything else in Sheffield, is hugely exciting for our entire team. We’ve already been inundated with pet owners registering, due to us being one of only a few independent practices in the local area and our Total Wellness Plan, which is one of the most affordable and comprehensive pet health plans on the market with unlimited free veterinary consultations amongst many other generous benefits.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming Sheffield’s pets and their owners into our new practice and giving them the VIP treatment that Harrison Family Vets’ success and reputation is built on, providing high quality, high value care at an affordable price.”

Tim Harrison, managing director at Harrison Family Vets, said: “This is our second South Yorkshire practice after we opened in Armthorpe near Doncaster almost two years ago and we’re keen to replicate the success we’ve enjoyed there in Mosborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve recruited a skilled and experienced team and we’re creating an environment where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated setting. As an extension to this, the Mosborough team will now complete the coveted Fear Free Professional Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, making every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets as positive as possible.”

The Mosborough practice is currently offering a special £15 vaccination promotion, which includes a full health check and a six-month follow-up appointment with a nurse. New clients can register now and take advantage of this offer when their pet’s vaccination is due.

For further details about Harrison Family Vets in Mosborough, call 0114 350 4777, email [email protected] or visit https://www.harrisonfamilyvets.co.uk/