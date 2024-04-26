Harrogate hairdressers Wills & Parker named Best Hair and Beauty Salon at prestigious English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024
Wills & Parker, located on Tower Street in Harrogate, was named one of the finalists in the ‘Best Hair and Beauty Salon in Yorkshire and the North East of England’ category.
The competition was fierce but Wills & Parker received the recognition and took the trophy home.
For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.
Naomi Wills, owner of Wills & Parker, said: ‘’It was an honour to be placed as a finalist for our category of Best Hair and Beauty Salon in Yorkshire and the North East of England, but to win is the most fabulous accolade.
“We celebrated ten years in business in 2023 and have worked very hard in developing a creative space for both employed and self employed team members and support and encourage flexible and independent working to promote a positive work life balance.
"To win this award means such a lot to both myself and the amazing team of women I work alongside.’’
This year’s event winners were announced at an elegant ceremony held at Leeds United Football Club on Sunday, April 14.
A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards, added: “Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.
“The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.
"We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”
