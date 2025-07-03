Harrogate hairdressers named finalist in prestigious Yorkshire Business of the Year Awards
Sara Pugh Hairdressing, located on Cold Bath Road, has been named as a finalist in the Yorkshire Business of the Year Awards which celebrates the very best business successes from across the region.
The shortlisted and winning companies are those that are innovating, disrupting and thriving - and want to showcase their achievements.
In a post on social media, Sara Pugh Hairdressing said: “Being recognised at this level is such an honour and it’s all thanks to our amazing team and loyal clients who make everything we do so rewarding.”
The winners are decided by a public vote.
To vote for Sara Pugh Hairdressing, visit https://shorturl.at/nMGBs
