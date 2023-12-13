Harrogate hairdressers Joseph Ferraro Hair wins Best Salon Team for Yorkshire at Salon Awards
The Salon Awards offers 18 categories for hair salons and individual hair professionals to compete in including Best Salon, Best Salon Team, Stylist of the Year, Colourist of the Year and many more.
Each category is designed to showcase the expertise of hairdressers, barbers and hair salons across the United Kingdom.
Joseph Ferraro Hair, located on Leeds Road in Harrogate, picked up the Best Salon Team award at the Salon Awards at a ceremony in Manchester last month.
They were also a finalist in the Creative Image of the Year category.
In a post on social media, Joseph Ferraro Hair said: “We are so happy and proud to receive this award for our region.
‘We truly believe ‘team work makes the dream work.
“Thank you Salon Awards and Revlon Professional UK for a great night.”
For more information about Joseph Ferraro Hair and what they have to offer, visit https://www.josephferraro.co.uk/