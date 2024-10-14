Harrogate hair salon set to close its doors after more than 50 years in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hair salon in Harrogate is set to close its doors for good next month, following more than 50 years in the town centre.

Located on Mowbray Square, Sheila Henry was originally founded in 1973 by Sheila Morton and was initially a hair salon, before the introduction of beauty treatments in the early 1980s.

The current owner, Angela Charleton, joined the business in 1987 and worked alongside Sheila for many years, until she purchased the business in 2017.

The salon offers an extensive range of beauty treatments for both women and men, carried out by their highly trained team.

Angela posted an announcement on social media stating that the business is set to close its doors for good next month.

It said: “Yes, the rumours are true – Sheila Henry is to close its doors on 1st November 2024.

“After many years of serving the local community at Sheila Henry, I’ve made this difficult but heartfelt decision.

"It’s been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable memories, and I’m so grateful for your loyalty and support over the years.”

Angela went on to say that a new salon is set to open in a new location soon.

It added: “But this isn't goodbye – it's just the beginning of a new chapter.

"I am pleased to announce that I will soon be opening a brand-new solo salon nearby.

"This new space will offer the same level of exceptional service you’ve come to love.

“Stay tuned for more details on the opening date and new location.

“Thank you for being a part of our salon family – your trust and support mean the world.”