Harrogate hair extension expert named finalist in prestigious Salon Business Awards 2025

A freelance hairstylist from Harrogate has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Salon Business Awards 2025.

Tracy Roche, based at Ikonik Hair in Harrogate, has been named amongst eight finalists in the Extensions Specialist category.

Tracy is a hair extension expert who specialises in several different methods, including keratin bonded extensions and colouring.

The Salon Business Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and businesses who are making waves in the hairdressing industry.

The competition will be judged by a panel of industry professionals including Sally and Jamie Brooks, Errol Douglas and Sophia Hilton.

A spokesperson for the Salon Business Awards said: “The anticipation is building as the Salon Business Awards 2025 final approaches, celebrating the best and brightest in the hair industry.

"Recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in the sector, this event honours salons, teams, and individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent, innovation, and business excellence.”

The Salon Business Awards 2025 will take place on Monday, March 24 at the 12th Knot Sea Containers in London.

To find out more about Tracy Roche and what she has to offer, you can follow her on Instagram by visiting https://www.instagram.com/tracyrochehair/