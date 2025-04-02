Harrogate hair extension expert celebrates winning award at prestigious Salon Business Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A freelance hairstylist from Harrogate is celebrating after winning an award at the prestigious Salon Business Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Roche, based at Ikonik Hair in Harrogate, won the Silver Award for Hair Extensionist of the Year at the industry awards.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday, March 24 at the 12th Knot Sea Containers in London and was judged by top industry figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy is a hair extension expert who specialises in several different methods, including keratin bonded extensions and colouring.

Tracy Roche, based at Ikonik Hair in Harrogate, has won a Silver Award for Hair Extensionist of the Year at the Salon Business Awards 2025

Speaking on her win, Tracy said: “Going up against some of the best in the business makes it even more impressive that I have come away with silver – it is a huge recognition for me.

"It is especially meaningful to have been placed just behind my mentor, the owner of Gold Class Hair Extensions, a luxury hair brand I have the exclusivity for here in Yorkshire.

"This speaks volumes about my skill and dedication to my hair extension work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salon Business Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and businesses who are making waves in the hairdressing industry.

Joanne Charlton, Founder of the Salon Business Awards, added: "The talent this year was absolutely incredible across every category, and seeing how the industry has come together is testament to what a wonderful world hair is.”

To find out more about Tracy Roche and what she has to offer, you can follow her on Instagram by visiting https://www.instagram.com/tracyrochehair/