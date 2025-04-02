Harrogate hair extension expert celebrates winning award at prestigious Salon Business Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tracy Roche, based at Ikonik Hair in Harrogate, won the Silver Award for Hair Extensionist of the Year at the industry awards.
The awards ceremony took place on Monday, March 24 at the 12th Knot Sea Containers in London and was judged by top industry figures.
Tracy is a hair extension expert who specialises in several different methods, including keratin bonded extensions and colouring.
Speaking on her win, Tracy said: “Going up against some of the best in the business makes it even more impressive that I have come away with silver – it is a huge recognition for me.
"It is especially meaningful to have been placed just behind my mentor, the owner of Gold Class Hair Extensions, a luxury hair brand I have the exclusivity for here in Yorkshire.
"This speaks volumes about my skill and dedication to my hair extension work.”
The Salon Business Awards 2025 recognises outstanding individuals and businesses who are making waves in the hairdressing industry.
Joanne Charlton, Founder of the Salon Business Awards, added: "The talent this year was absolutely incredible across every category, and seeing how the industry has come together is testament to what a wonderful world hair is.”
To find out more about Tracy Roche and what she has to offer, you can follow her on Instagram by visiting https://www.instagram.com/tracyrochehair/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.