Harrogate Garden Centre ready to sprinkle festive magic with launch of spectacular Christmas department

The most magical time of the year is on its way, and Harrogate Garden Centre has announced the launch of its Christmas Department with a spectacular opening weekend.

As part of the United Kingdom’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Harrogate Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever.

From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style, Father Christmas or his head elf will be cutting the ribbon on Saturday at 9am, with more festivities happening from 10am on Sunday.

Visitors attending will have festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood.

There will also be a golden ticket for the first 50 people through the door with some exciting offers.

Shoppers will be among the first to explore the exclusive new additions to the popular Fern Christmas and Lighting range, available only at British Garden Centres.

This year’s collection is bigger and better than ever.

It features stunning decorations, dazzling lights, and beautiful home accessories, designed to help you transform every corner of your home and make magical memories with family and friends at a great price.

Beyond Christmas décor, Harrogate Garden Centre is a treasure trove of gift inspiration.

To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15 per cent off the Christmas range, including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper.

Whether you dream of a cosy traditional Christmas or a sparkling modern look, there’s something to suit every taste both indoors and outdoors.

If you are not a Family Card member, do not worry – you can sign up in-store on the day.

Zoe Sutcliffe, Manager at Harrogate Garden Centre, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays.

"Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations – it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

"Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages.

"Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

For more information about Harrogate Garden Centre, visit https://www.britishgardencentres.com/centres/harrogate-garden-centre/