The campaign which was run by family-run British Garden Centres saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the tree in honour of the King’s Coronation.

Markington Church of England Primary School received the royal tree from Harrogate Garden Centre which is to be planted and celebrated by the community as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Bassett, who nominated the school for the competition, said: "My nomination is Markington Church of England Primary School.

Harrogate Garden Centre has donated a special tree to a primary school to honour King Charles III’s Coronation

"This is a small village school which has a long history of caring for the environment.

"The pupils have shown the importance of learning how to grow and care for plants by staff and members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They would all be delighted to receive a tree to commemorate such a special event and to nurture it and watch it grow.”

A school spokesperson added: “Markington School was delighted when we heard that we had won the prize of an oak tree in the British Garden Centres' 'CelebraTree' competition for King Charles III's Coronation.

"On Friday it was planted at the edge of the cricket pitch, near a public footpath in the village, for everyone to enjoy.

"Our school was founded in 1789 on land given by the Wilberforce family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Robbie and Dan Wilberforce attended Markington School as children and the family still live in the village.

"We are grateful to the Wilberforce family for allowing us to plant our oak tree where everyone can see it.”

Peter Williams, Manager of Harrogate Garden Centre said: “To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we wanted to bring the community together through nature.

"The CelebraTree campaign recognises the hardworking groups and individuals that make our community what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad