Harrogate garden centre cafe handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:37 BST
A garden centre cafe in Harrogate has been given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Horticap, located at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries on Otley Road, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on July 22.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk

