Harrogate Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for specialist school with reindeer giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the festive period, Harrogate Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to Springwater School as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Springwater School is a small special needs school based in Harrogate that caters for students between two and 19-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schools offers places to students who may have profound and multiple, severe or physical difficulties.

To celebrate the festive period, Harrogate Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to Springwater School as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign

Linda Wooldridge, who nominated Springwater School for the competition, said: " The special school caters for children with autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties.

"My granddaughter attends and the staff are amazing.

"The children all have severe disabilities but they achieve so much.

"The school tries to give the children the very best learning experience and life which they possibly can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres, added: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”