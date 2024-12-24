Harrogate Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for specialist school with reindeer giveaway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.
Springwater School is a small special needs school based in Harrogate that caters for students between two and 19-years-old.
The schools offers places to students who may have profound and multiple, severe or physical difficulties.
Linda Wooldridge, who nominated Springwater School for the competition, said: " The special school caters for children with autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties.
"My granddaughter attends and the staff are amazing.
"The children all have severe disabilities but they achieve so much.
"The school tries to give the children the very best learning experience and life which they possibly can.”
Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres, added: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.
"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.