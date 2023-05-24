News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

Harrogate florist Helen James wins gold medal at prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Harrogate florist Helen James has been awarded a gold medal in the Floristry Awards category at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th May 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:19 BST

Helen’s floral lamppost design ‘On the Verge’ was inspired by recent planting projects on areas of waste land which created mini wildlife havens to counteract the impact of human life on our environment.

Helen James Flowers was one of three gold medallists in the floristry awards category, along with Hubbards Florist in Coventry and Julie Pearson Floral Designer in Bolton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The florist, which has a shop on Station Parade, also enjoyed success at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 when it was named Florist of the Year.

Harrogate florist Helen James with her gold medal award winning floral display at the RHS Chelsea Flower ShowHarrogate florist Helen James with her gold medal award winning floral display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Harrogate florist Helen James with her gold medal award winning floral display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Most Popular

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held over five days in May and first started in 1862, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Helen James Flowers will be closed until Tuesday 30 May due to the team being at the show.

Related topics:HarrogateBoltonCoventry