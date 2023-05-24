Helen’s floral lamppost design ‘On the Verge’ was inspired by recent planting projects on areas of waste land which created mini wildlife havens to counteract the impact of human life on our environment.

Helen James Flowers was one of three gold medallists in the floristry awards category, along with Hubbards Florist in Coventry and Julie Pearson Floral Designer in Bolton.

The florist, which has a shop on Station Parade, also enjoyed success at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 when it was named Florist of the Year.

Harrogate florist Helen James with her gold medal award winning floral display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held over five days in May and first started in 1862, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.