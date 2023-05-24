Harrogate florist Helen James wins gold medal at prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Helen’s floral lamppost design ‘On the Verge’ was inspired by recent planting projects on areas of waste land which created mini wildlife havens to counteract the impact of human life on our environment.
Helen James Flowers was one of three gold medallists in the floristry awards category, along with Hubbards Florist in Coventry and Julie Pearson Floral Designer in Bolton.
The florist, which has a shop on Station Parade, also enjoyed success at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 when it was named Florist of the Year.
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held over five days in May and first started in 1862, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.
Helen James Flowers will be closed until Tuesday 30 May due to the team being at the show.