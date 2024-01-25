Harrogate fish and chip shop handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A fish and chip shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wharfe Of Harrogate, located on Skipton Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 18.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/