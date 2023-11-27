Harrogate fish and chip shop handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A fish and chip shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards found were ‘very good’.
Coronation Fisheries, located on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 15 November.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/