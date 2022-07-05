Harrogate firms join forces to toast 20 years of staying power

Julie Joyce, Liam McCarthy and Matthew Joyce of Harrogate Brewing Co, with Mark Gledhill and Polly Woodvine of Extreme toast the creation of Staying Power, a limited edition IPA brewed by Harrogate Brewing Co in celebration of Extreme's 20 years in business.

Digital marketing agency Extreme has partnered with Harrogate Brewing Co to brew a limited edition IPA in celebration of 20 years in business.

Extreme said the project was designed in part to celebrate its longevity, but mostly as a ‘thank you’ to its clients and partners, and as a special gift to other local businesses that are marking their own growth, investment or expansion milestones this year.

The aptly named Staying Power was created in conjunction with the expert family team at Harrogate Brewing Co and brewed on site at their Harrogate brewery and tap room.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martha Joyce, brand and social manager at Harrogate Brewing Co, said: “Working with Extreme has been an absolute pleasure. As a family business, with a true passion for beer and brewing, we use only the best ingredients so we can deliver quality craft ales to all our clients.

“By joining forces with Extreme, we’ve certainly created a beer worthy of celebration and the cause it was created for. It’s always a great experience to team up with other local businesses and produce something special to celebrate their achievements.”

Mark Gledhill, founding director of Extreme, said: “It’s been an exciting and interesting experience to partner with the amazing team at Harrogate Brewing Co.

“Not only has it given us a chance to stretch our creative skills and brand our own product, but it’s been a great way to share our success with the clients and other businesses locally that we’ve noticed enjoying success of their own.”