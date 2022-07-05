Harrogate firms join forces to toast 20 years of staying power

Digital marketing agency Extreme has partnered with Harrogate Brewing Co to brew a limited edition IPA in celebration of 20 years in business.
Extreme said the project was designed in part to celebrate its longevity, but mostly as a ‘thank you’ to its clients and partners, and as a special gift to other local businesses that are marking their own growth, investment or expansion milestones this year.
The aptly named Staying Power was created in conjunction with the expert family team at Harrogate Brewing Co and brewed on site at their Harrogate brewery and tap room.
Martha Joyce, brand and social manager at Harrogate Brewing Co, said: “Working with Extreme has been an absolute pleasure. As a family business, with a true passion for beer and brewing, we use only the best ingredients so we can deliver quality craft ales to all our clients.
“By joining forces with Extreme, we’ve certainly created a beer worthy of celebration and the cause it was created for. It’s always a great experience to team up with other local businesses and produce something special to celebrate their achievements.”
Mark Gledhill, founding director of Extreme, said: “It’s been an exciting and interesting experience to partner with the amazing team at Harrogate Brewing Co.
“Not only has it given us a chance to stretch our creative skills and brand our own product, but it’s been a great way to share our success with the clients and other businesses locally that we’ve noticed enjoying success of their own.”
The venture with Extreme is not Harrogate Brewing Co’s first collaboration – it has also recently joined forces with other breweries to create novel brews, such as For Whom the Dubbel Tolls, a Belgian-style cherry dubbel it devised with Northumberland-based Twice Brewed Brewing Co. Other ventures have seen it work with Horsforth Brewery to create Twos + Threes, an 11% IPA, and with Osset Brewery in West Yorkshire to create Hoopa, a hazy oatmeal pale ale.