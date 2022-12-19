Harrogate firms' cash pledges to Resurrected Bites’ food support for struggling families
Two Harrogate businesses are teaming up to give Resurrected Bites an early Christmas present by donating towards their £3,000 monthly funding target.
The money raised will help keep their ‘Give As You Can’ cafes and community groceries scheme running between December and February.
Harrogate-based PR and marketing company, the Big Bamboo Agency, has pledged to donate £250 a month for the period, which in turn has been matched by Ethos Asset Finance.
Resurrected Bites works by diverting good quality food from landfill, turning potential waste-food into delicious meals in ‘Give As You Can’ cafes - where visitors are invited to contribute as much or as little as they can - or used to feed families through the community groceries scheme.
It costs £450 to run each cafe session with the money being used to fund staff costs, insurance, heat and light, office costs, IT, accountancy, rent, Fairshare food costs, volunteer expenses, running a van, equipment, marketing, training, safeguarding, and banking.
Any profit will help it to run its community groceries, which, enable people in financial hardship to be able to afford a large amount of food, including fresh food, for a small cost.
The cafes are located at Gracious Street Methodist Church, in Knaresborough on a Friday and at West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate, on a Wednesday.
Last month’s Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce meeting saw Resurrected Bites chief executive Michelle Hayes spoke about the community organisation’s incredible work to more than 60 attendees.
Nicola Stamford, founder of the Big Bamboo Agency, said: “Resurrected Bites is doing fabulous work. We hope our three, monthly donations of £250 will spark further donations to help Resurrected Bites continue its valuable work.”
Chris Brown, from Ethos Asset Finance, said: “The service provided by Resurrected Bites is incredibly important, which is why Ethos Asset Finance is matching the monthly donations of the Big Bamboo Agency.”
The hope is that other local businesses will pull together to offer much-needed support to the organisation during the challenging months ahead.
More information about Resurrected Bites at https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/
More information aboutThe Big Bamboo Agency at https://www.thebigbambooagency.co.uk