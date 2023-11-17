Harrogate firm wins deal with the one of the UK’s top finance brokers in multi-million pound luxury cars
The Big Bamboo Agency, which was founded in 2019, has been appointed by Apollo Capital, the national brokers specialising in luxury, classic, super and hyper car finance, to help it reinforce its position in the market place.
The fast-growing Harrogate firm will support Apollo Capital as it continues its growth journey, delivering customers funding requirements ranging from £50,000 vehicles up to multi-million pound cars.
The 13-strong team will assist the finance brokers with PR, social media strategy and implementation, as well as brand, design and community positioning work.
Nicola Stamford, Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency, said: “We are thrilled to have been appointed by Apollo Capital, which is a leading player in its field.
“The company’s story is an impressive one, led by a very passionate and inspirational CEO, Managing Director and wider team – all of whom we look forward to working with.”
Apollo Capital was founded in 2020 by Andy King, CEO and David Moss, Managing Director – who have worked at the very top level in their industry for over 25 years
Since its inception, with their expertise, it's already seen impressive results, delighting thousands of clients with car finance services across the length and breadth of the UK.
Apollo Capital’s CEO Andy King said: “Nicola presented to us recently outlining how she and the rest of the Big Bamboo team could support us, in the next stage of our growth ambition.
“We wanted experienced marketing and communications support, and the fit was perfect for us."
The Big Bamboo Agency is a full-service agency that prides itself in getting the job done.
The flexible, ambitious approach of the Harrogate firm has won its clients across the UK - from engineering companies and tech firms to management consultancies and charities.
Based at Windsor House on Cornwall Road in Harrogate, The Big Bamboo Agency line-up boasts a straight-talking, enthusiastic team of strategists, brand specialists, content writers, PR experts and designers.
For more information, visit: https://www.thebigbambooagency.co.uk/