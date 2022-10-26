Harrogate firm says its new app will help ‘help households reduce energy bills’
A pioneering Harrogate-based tech firm says its new energy-saving app can offer a lifeline to cash-strapped households facing soaring bills this winter.
Chameleon Technology is confident its free app 'ivie' can help customers looking to save energy and reduce their costs by becoming more energy efficient at home.
“While the Prime Minister’s introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee offers some relief compared to what was facing UK households, average energy bills are still set to be around £2,500," said Mike Woodhall, founder and CEO of the company which is based at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.
"Against the backdrop of the rising cost of living, this situation is bound to create great financial hardship for many, especially vulnerable customers.
"Reducing energy consumption by understanding how much energy is used and potentially wasted at home is crucial to saving money."
Pioneers in smart energy technology, Chameleon Technology, says its new free ivie app gives users total control over their home energy by using smart meter energy data to give a personal and smart saving experience.
Users see their energy usage broken down by their everyday activities allowing them to pinpoint which areas of the home use the most energy
The new personal energy-saving platform also shows live energy data when connected to an ivie Bud in-home display unit, helping households make instant, smart energy-saving decisions.
Mike Woodhall said: "With energy bills now reaching extreme levels, it is essential to improve our understanding of how we use energy in the home."While there are already hundreds of energy-saving tips in the market place, Chameleon Technology says not all of them are accessible or applicable to a household’s needs or resources.In addition, the new app has a role to play in reducing carbon emissions."Our ivie app generates insights based on actual energy usage rather than making generic tips based on a typical UK household’s consumption," said Mr Woodhall."As well as helping people to see where savings can be made on bills, the ivie app also estimates the total carbon savings a user has made."For more information about ivie, visit https://ivie.co.uk/