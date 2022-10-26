Harrogate firm says its new app will help ‘help households reduce energy bills’

Chameleon Technology is confident its free app 'ivie' can help customers looking to save energy and reduce their costs by becoming more energy efficient at home.

“While the Prime Minister’s introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee offers some relief compared to what was facing UK households, average energy bills are still set to be around £2,500," said Mike Woodhall, founder and CEO of the company which is based at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

"Against the backdrop of the rising cost of living, this situation is bound to create great financial hardship for many, especially vulnerable customers.

Harrogate firm Chameleon Technology's new ivie app is set to give users 'total control' over their home energy by using smart meter energy data.

"Reducing energy consumption by understanding how much energy is used and potentially wasted at home is crucial to saving money."

Pioneers in smart energy technology, Chameleon Technology, says its new free ivie app gives users total control over their home energy by using smart meter energy data to give a personal and smart saving experience.

Users see their energy usage broken down by their everyday activities allowing them to pinpoint which areas of the home use the most energy

The new personal energy-saving platform also shows live energy data when connected to an ivie Bud in-home display unit, helping households make instant, smart energy-saving decisions.

