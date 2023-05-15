Harrogate firm 'proud' to appear in prestigious Sunday Times 'Best Places to Work' list

Based in Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, hair and beauty brand Cloud Nine is one of only approximately 200 companies in the UK to be recognised in the ‘medium’ category for companies which employ between 75 and 199 people.

It’s an accolade whose significance should not be down played.

Other well-known brands to make the Sunday Times list this year include PizzaExpress, Fat Face, David Lloyd Leisure Octopus Energy, Churchill Retirement Living, EasyJet Holidays and Brew Dog.

Established in 2009 with the promise to provide industry leading hair and beauty products for consumers to feel beautiful in their own skin and be kinder to their hair, Cloud Nine has gone from strength-to-strength since then and not just in the UK, but globally – with a turnover now standing at £38 million.

The company is known for its range of high-quality styling tools, including its award-winning Airshot Pro hairdryer, Wide Iron Pro straightener and the brand recently launched its 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro, the first straightener with curved plates.

Last year, its CEO, Martin Rae was named as Most Ambitious Business Leader of 2022 by LDC, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group.

Mr Rae said: “We are incredibly proud to have made the Sunday Times list.

“We have an exceptional team who deserve a great place to work.

"That is why we have recently spent a lot of time focusing on and investing in the whole experience our employees have here at Cloud Nine.

"It is our people and culture who make us who we are.

"They are the key driving force behind the brand’s success.

"We are very pleased that this has resulted in us being named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list.”

The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work.

Using 35 questions from WorkL's employee engagement survey, the awards most accurately monitored employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.