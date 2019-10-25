Harrogate firm marks 25 years by expanding town centre HQ

Energy supplier CNG is marking 25 years in business with the addition of a further 7,000sq ft to its Harrogate HQ.

CNG was founded following the deregulation of the gas industry in 1994 and since moving into the former HM Revenue and Customs building in 2014 has expanded steadily and now occupies the full four-storey space.

It also employs 216 staff and has over 50,000 customers – and more than 2.6 million via its work as a shipper.

The new floor, designed by Rob Umpleby of RU Creative and fitted by Absolute Commercial Interiors, includes a staff gym, bar, break-out spaces and meeting rooms.

Managing director Jacqui Hall said: “To reach 25 years of CNG is something we’re incredibly proud of.

“We set out over two decades ago to change the face and perception of our industry, and while there’s always more work to be done, we’re delighted with the work our amazing team continues to do to actively boost consumer choice, energy education and customer service levels.”

She added: “Our focus for the next 25 is looking at how we build a future that serves our changing energy landscape.”