Harrogate firm aims for bigger contracts after ISO accreditation
A commercial cleaning contractor based in Harrogate can now bid for bigger contracts after achieving ISO 9001 accreditation.
It’s Clean Ltd hired York consultancy Alpha Swanson, which examined working practices at the company and helped deivse its new quality management system (QMS).
Everyone from the managing director to the cleaning operatives have since had to change the way they work to improve quality and consistency. The project has been a major investment for It’s Clean, costing around £15,000, but the new QMS has already considerably increased productivity and places the firm among the 10 per cent of companies regionally to have achieved the standard.
Managing director David Whan said: “We will now be able to bid for public sector and larger private sector contracts where being ISO 9001 accredited is a basic requirement.”
It’s Clean has previously attained SafeContractor accreditation for 12 years in a row, and in 2021 it also achieved SafePQQ accreditation for its work.