Harrogate firm achieves top rated firm in UK status for 2023 for exceptional financial advice and service

The prestigious rating is awarded to financial advice firms based on client feedback and is regarded as a powerful standard for identifying and celebrating the UK’s best financial advice firms.

National financial adviser firm Ellis Bates, which has office locations including Harrogate, Newcastle, Bristol, London and Livingston, was highlighted in the 2023 Guide to Top Rated Financial Advisers, distributed in in Saturday’s edition of The Times.

Michael Cope, managing director of Ellis Bates, commented on the firm's achievement, saying: "Our commitment to ‘enhance people’s lives’ and our mission statement to be ‘the UK’s most trusted and accessible provider of lifelong financial advice’ are woven into the firm's pride in transforming lives, and building financial futures for our clients.

Ellis Bates success - Jamie Alderson, Digital Acquisition Director, Elizabeth Mills, HR and Operations Director, Alan Cram, Financial Planning and Investment Director, Michael Cope, Managing Director.

"We are thrilled to have achieved Top Rated Firm 2023 status.”

To qualify for the Top Rated Firm accreditation, the organisation had to demonstrate a commitment to transparency by inviting all their advisers’ clients to leave a review on the impartial, industry specific platform VouchedFor.

The firm also had to prove its clients were engaged by securing a high response rate on their review invitations, as well as achieving a high average rating out of five.

Ellis Bates demonstrated its commitment to great client outcomes by inviting clients to leave public feedback on VouchedFor.