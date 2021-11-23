Harrogate Farm Shop to host Christmas Taster Weekend

Mackenzies are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their Farm Shop this weekend for their taster event

Mackenzies have recently picked up two Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards at a ceremony held at the Pavillions of Harrogate earlier this month where they were awarded for their Oak Smoked and Air-dried Venison in the Best Prepared Meat category and Smoked Mackerel in the Best Fish and Seafood category.

This weekend will give visitors the opportunity to try a range of their award winning delights.

Saturday will see a number of suppliers attending the shop and sampling their products.

Suppliers will include Grandma Wild's, The Original Baker, Harrogate Cheeseboard, Baltzersen's Bakery, Cold Bath Brewery and many more.

The following day will be Smokehouse Sunday, with many of Mackenzies' own products being sampled, including our award-winning venison and smoked mackerel.

There will be complimentary mince pies and mulled wine on offer, with owners Paul and Gabby Palmer available in the shop for anybody wanting a chat.

Paul Palmer, Owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: "It will be great for our customers to meet the people behind the wonderful brands we stock.

"Add to that the free samples and it makes for a perfect trip out."

Samples will be available between 9am and 3pm, including free mince pies and mulled wine and the café will be open for those wanting to eat out.