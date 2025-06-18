Harrogate farm launches unique countryside afternoon tea experience with ‘world’s cutest sheep’

A brand new experience launching in Harrogate this summer is offering guests the rare chance to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea while spending time with one of the world’s most beloved animals.

Blooming Sheep, a countryside farm located in the hills of Kirkby Overblow, is launching "Afternoon Tea with Ewe", a unique experience where guests can sip tea, nibble finger sandwiches, and feed biscuits to a friendly flock of sheep.

Launching on Saturday, July 12, the experience will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout July and August, with three sittings per day.

Each session runs for 90 minutes and offers a traditional afternoon tea, thoughtfully prepared by Mama Doreen’s Emporium.

The savoury selection includes items such as cucumber sandwiches with a lime and basil mayonnaise, ham and cheddar cheese with caramelised onion chutney, smoked salmon bagels, and homemade quiche.

Guests can also enjoy a range of sweet treats, including a freshly baked fruit scone accompanied by strawberry jam and clotted cream.

A pot of tea or coffee is served as part of the experience.

For children, there are simpler treats that will appeal to even the fussiest of eaters, including ham, cheese, and jam sandwiches, vegetable sticks with hummus, cakes, and a freshly baked iced sheep biscuit.

Each child will also receive a bag of sweets and a commemorative Blooming Sheep badge, along with a choice of squash, milk, fruit juice, or hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows.

Throughout the visit, guests have the opportunity to interact with the sheep, feeding them ginger nut biscuits and learning more about their personalities.

The flock includes several named individuals, each with a distinct character – from the bold Burt and gentle Cyril, to the larger-than-life Julia Roberts.

The experience also features a dedicated meet-and-greet pen, allowing guests to enjoy a closer encounter with the animals.

Visitors can also explore the farm’s four-acre ‘Pick Your Own Wildflower’ field, where seasonal blooms are available for self-picking or as pre-arranged bouquets.

A spokesperson at Blooming Sheep said: “As a nation of tea drinkers, it’s fair to say we love nothing more than a scone and a cuppa, but have you ever sat down to afternoon tea with a flock of sheep?

"Well now you can enjoy this long-standing British tradition in the company of a small flock of Valais Blacknose sheep – known as the world’s cutest sheep.”

Guests are welcome in groups of between two and eight, with tickets priced at £45 for adults and £35 for children.

Private bookings and VIP upgrades are also available for larger parties or special occasions.

For more information and to book, visit www.bloomingsheep.com