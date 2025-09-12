Harrogate family-run cafe hits the market after 13 years of success in rare opportunity

A much-loved family-run cafe in the heart of Harrogate, that has been serving the local community with hearty, home-cooked food for over 13 years, has entered the market.

Eat @ No 3, located on Stonefall Avenue in Starbeck, is listed for £55,000 on Intelligent, as the current owners prepare to retire.

The cafe has become the go-to spot for builders, tradespeople, and local businesses who return time and again for its generous portions, warm service, and unbeatable value.

It currently operates six mornings a week and is perfectly placed on a busy residential road with high footfall.

Inside, the layout is welcoming and practical, offering seating for 20 across six tables with comfortable bench seating, while the back-of-house is fully equipped with high-quality appliances, all included in the sale.

Alongside its popular breakfast and lunch menu, the cafe also offers external catering, offering further growth opportunities for a new buyer.

The listing reads: “The cafe is a low-overhead operation with significant scope for growth under a motivated new owner.

"Whether by extending opening hours, expanding its catering service or opening hours, or ramping up its marketing efforts, there are plenty of opportunities to increase profit.

"This is a rare chance to take over a proven, turnkey business with a loyal customer base, a strong reputation, and a prime location.

"For someone seeking a rewarding opportunity in one of North Yorkshire’s most desirable towns, this café is not to be missed.”

With over 13 years of success behind it and plenty of scope for the future, this cafe could prove an ideal opportunity for a first-time owner or experienced operator alike.

For more information, visit https://www.intelligent.co.uk/businesses-for-sale/highly-rated-family-cafe-with-low-overheads-in-harrogate-int3364#tabs-financial