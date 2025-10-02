Harrogate Family Law recognised as a “considerable force” in Legal 500 rankings

Harrogate Family Law has once again been recognised in the Legal 500 UK rankings, cementing its position as one of Yorkshire’s leading family law practices.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Legal 500 editorial team describes Harrogate Family Law as “a considerable force in family law within Yorkshire”, with notable expertise in nuptial agreements, high-net-worth finance agreements, and Children Act proceedings.

The department is co-led by Andrew Meehan, praised as “as good as it gets”, and Laura Mounsey, described as “incredibly knowledgeable, hardworking and empathetic”. Rising talent Charlotte Carroll is also singled out as a key name to note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent testimonials gathered by the Legal 500 research team highlight the firm’s depth of talent and reputation:

Harrogate Family Law Team

“HFL have grown to become a considerable force in family law within Yorkshire, particularly with regards to high-net-worth individuals in Harrogate and the surrounding area.”

“HFL has an exceptionally strong team of experienced lawyers, led by Laura Mounsey and Andrew Meehan, and talent throughout every level of the firm, as one would expect from a prestigious firm.”

Managing Director Andrew Meehan commented: “We are delighted to be recognised once again in the Legal 500. This ranking reflects the commitment of our entire team to delivering the highest standards of service, fighting hard for fair outcomes, and guiding clients with clarity and compassion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Laura Mounsey added: “The feedback from clients and peers means so much to us. It underlines that our values are felt in every client relationship. We’re proud to be making a real difference to people facing family challenges.”

This achievement follows a period of continued growth for Harrogate Family Law, which has strengthened its team and broadened its expertise in handling complex financial remedy cases and child arrangement disputes.