Harrogate Family Law maintains Chambers and Partners 2026 Ranking

Harrogate Family Law is proud to announce that the firm has once again been recognised in the Chambers and Partners UK Guide 2026, securing a place among the leading family law firms in the region.

Expertise and recognition

According to Chambers and Partners: “Harrogate Family Law has a dedicated team with extensive experience advising on challenging divorce and separation claims, including civil partnership dissolution. Lawyers in the practice frequently assist with prenuptial and postnuptial agreements and are adept at handling matters involving foreign property, trusts and pension issues. The firm offers additional expertise in private children law, including contact disputes.”

Clients and peers commended the firm for its tenacious and thorough approach, describing the Harrogate team as “personable, bespoke and client-focused”, avoiding a “one size fits all” methodology.

Laura Mounsey, Director and Andrew Meehan, Managing Director

One client praised the team’s approach, noting: “They have a robust understanding of factors in my case and how to handle them in a way that keeps conflict to a minimum and achieves the desired outcomes.”

Leading solicitors praised for their work

The 2026 Chambers Guide also highlights two of Harrogate Family Law’s leading solicitors for their outstanding work and client care:

Andrew Meehan — Recognised for his expertise in divorce and financial remedy proceedings, particularly complex cases involving inherited assets, high-value property and trusts. Chambers describes him as “technically excellent and very supportive”, with clients noting his “understanding, adaptability and wealth of experience.”

Laura Mounsey — Commended for her work on financial settlements and child arrangements, particularly in cases involving domestic abuse. Clients describe Laura as “a fantastic source of advice and support during a very difficult time,” adding that “she goes out of her way to fully understand your circumstances and deliver in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Andrew Meehan, Managing Director of Harrogate Family Law, commented: “We are honoured to be recognised once again by Chambers and Partners. This ranking reflects not only our legal expertise but also our commitment to providing personalised, compassionate, and effective support to every client we serve. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and the positive difference they make in people’s lives.”