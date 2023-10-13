News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate family-friendly stay and play café handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A café in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Brood Coffee House, located on Commercial Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on September 20.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

