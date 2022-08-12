Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewed to coincide with Yorkshire Day each year, the independent family-run business has been brewing its charity beer called White Rose since 2011.

In the context of the cost of living crisis, this year’s choice of Harrogate Foodbank was closed to the heart of the Rooster’s team.

The success of this year’s batch means they have now raised more than £10,000 in that time for a variety of local charities.

Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director said: “Rooster’s is a small, family-owned business, with our roots in Harrogate, so we’re pleased to support a different Yorkshire-based charity each year.

"We are particularly delighted that the funds raised from this year’s brew of White Rose have helped raise funds for Harrogate District Foodbank which helps local people in crisis."

The donation of £864 to Harrogate District Foodbank is not the only successful initiative introduced recently by Rooster’s which was first established in 1993 by the pioneering brewer Sean Franklin who sold the company to Ian Fozard and his sons, Tom and Oliver, in a move that ensured Rooster’s would remain a family-owned brewery.

It has also just become a sponsor of the popular Comedians Playing Fantasy Premier League podcast hosted by top comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde.

The aim is to increase the profile and awareness of Rooster’s, its onsite Taproom and award-winning, vegan friendly beers.