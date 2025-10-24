Harrogate events company enters final stretch for F1 season

Harrogate events company and official F1 agent, Impulse Decisions, is wrapping up the F1 season.

The Harrogate events company is an official agent for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone for 2025, and one of only five agents in the UK to be official on-sellers of tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Now the company enters the final stretch for the F1 season, having hosted clients at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.

As one of the most iconic stops on the calendar, combining glamour, atmosphere, and world-class hospitality, highlights for their clients at Singapore Grand Prix included trackside views, premium dining and exclusive access.

Next month, the team brings the curtain down on the F1 season in style, hosting guests at this spectacular finale with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Where racing drama meets luxury hospitality, packages include prime race viewing and a first-class experience and entertainment, making it one of the most in-demand events of the year for those seeking luxury hospitality.

