Harrogate event company showcase packages to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Harrogate based events company Impulse Decisions is one of only five companies in the UK to be official on-sellers of tickets for this years Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The event takes place on 5th-9th December this year and is the only current F1 race which is named after its host city rather than its host country.

Ross Bousfield Head of Golf stated: ‘The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a flagship event on both the Formula 1 and Impulse Decisions calendar. The event continues to grow year on year, and the experience both at and away from the circuit combine to make it a truly memorable weekend.

‘It is a very special and unique venue straddled by the Yas Viceroy Hotel, and we are delighted to be able to offer it to our clients. We have a variety of hospitality upgrades and packages, and it really is a once in a lifetime experience. We include a range of options including a brunch watching the practice laps, a walk through the pit lane, and additional extras such as a desert safari and concerts taking place in the city too. Full details are on our website, and we have a few packages remaining’.

Currently based in Windsor House in Harrogate, but moving to new offices soon, Impulse Decisions also offer a range of other sporting events and corporate hospitality in addition to their charity auctions.

