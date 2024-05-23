Harrogate event company showcase packages to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Ross Bousfield Head of Golf stated: ‘The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a flagship event on both the Formula 1 and Impulse Decisions calendar. The event continues to grow year on year, and the experience both at and away from the circuit combine to make it a truly memorable weekend.
‘It is a very special and unique venue straddled by the Yas Viceroy Hotel, and we are delighted to be able to offer it to our clients. We have a variety of hospitality upgrades and packages, and it really is a once in a lifetime experience. We include a range of options including a brunch watching the practice laps, a walk through the pit lane, and additional extras such as a desert safari and concerts taking place in the city too. Full details are on our website, and we have a few packages remaining’.
Currently based in Windsor House in Harrogate, but moving to new offices soon, Impulse Decisions also offer a range of other sporting events and corporate hospitality in addition to their charity auctions.
To find out further information or get hold of tickets for this once in a lifetime event please contact the team at Impulse Decisions via [email protected] or 01423 531682, or go to their website www.impulsedecisions.com/abu-dhabi-grand-prix-2024/