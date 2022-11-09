Harrogate estate agents Myrings thrilled to win top awards for customer service

Awards success - The Harrogate-based agency Myrings Estate Agents Limited received the Gold Estate Agents Award in the ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2022 in London.

At a glittering ceremony in London in front of an audience of 1,200 guests, Myrings Estate Agents Limited received the Gold Estate Agents Award, Gold Landlords Award, Silver Tenants Award and Best in County for North Yorkshire at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2022, the biggest awards in the UK property industry.

Hosted by TV presenter Phil Spencer, famed for Channel 4's long-running hit series Location Location Location, the awards proved to be a night of triumph for the Harrogate agency.

Gemma Myring, managing director of Myrings said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS.

"It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.

"We have always been very proud of the personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Now in their 19th year, the awards, powered by ESTAS own customer review platform, recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole experience of moving.

Sponsored by Coadjute, this year’s results were calculated from more than 200,000 customer review ratings.

