Harrogate estate agents Myrings thrilled to win top awards for customer service
Hailed as the greatest day in the company’s 24-year history, a Harrogate-based estate agents is celebrating being judged Yorkshire's number one agent for sales and rentals.
At a glittering ceremony in London in front of an audience of 1,200 guests, Myrings Estate Agents Limited received the Gold Estate Agents Award, Gold Landlords Award, Silver Tenants Award and Best in County for North Yorkshire at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2022, the biggest awards in the UK property industry.
Hosted by TV presenter Phil Spencer, famed for Channel 4's long-running hit series Location Location Location, the awards proved to be a night of triumph for the Harrogate agency.
Gemma Myring, managing director of Myrings said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS.
"It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.
"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.
"We have always been very proud of the personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”
Now in their 19th year, the awards, powered by ESTAS own customer review platform, recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole experience of moving.
Sponsored by Coadjute, this year’s results were calculated from more than 200,000 customer review ratings.
Ben Marley, commercial director at ESTAS said: “ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals.”