Harrogate district village tearoom celebrating 40 incredible years of family, food and Yorkshire hospitality

A popular family-run tearoom in the village of Masham near Ripon is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the month of June.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled proudly on the corner of Masham’s historic Market Square, Bordar House Teas has been a cornerstone of the community since 1985 and its story is one of passion, perseverance, and plenty of Yorkshire Tea.

The journey began four decades ago when Catherine Scott Paul, and her husband Andrew, visited Masham for a job interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding nowhere to get a cup of tea in town, Catherine vowed to change that - and when Andrew secured a position as Farm Manager on the Swinton Estate, she followed through on her promise.

Bordar House Teas, a popular family-run tearoom in the village of Masham near Ripon, is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the month of June

Teaming up with her friend Sophie Gore, Catherine opened Bordar House Teas with a simple mission – to serve delicious home-cooked food at great value.

Since then, Bordar House Teas has grown from a quaint café into a vibrant hub for locals and tourists alike.

Whether you’re a cyclist, biker, hiker, or market-goer, the seating on the cobbles near the iconic Market Cross are often filled with happy customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the challenges of the past four decades, the business has thrived - and the numbers speak for themselves.

In the last year alone, the team has served over 28,000 cups of Yorkshire Tea and 6,500 Full English Breakfasts.

Catherine now runs the business with her daughter Lucy and a loyal team of staff, one of whom who has worked there for over thirty years and another has worked for twenty-eight years.

It’s a real family affair, with several mother-and-daughter pairings having worked on the payroll over the past 40 years - and nowadays, there are often three generations of the Scott Paul family working together on busy weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on four decades of success, Catherine said: “I think the business has succeeded as we’ve moved with the times and adapted the business to follow fashions and trends in hospitality.

"We’ve always used good products from local suppliers, and provided homecooked food and drink at affordable prices – our customers love that.

"Our staff are outstanding too, as well as being hard-working, they’re all so friendly and kind to our customers, and we have a very loyal customer base because of that.

"We’re really lucky to have such cracking staff and lovely customers – we wouldn’t have survived the last 40 years without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate this impressive 40-year legacy, Bordar House Teas is planning a weekend of festivities on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June, including giveaways and competitions for customers old and new.

If you’ve never visited - or if it’s been a while - there’s no better time to pop by and raise a cup to one of Masham’s most enduring success stories.

For more information about Bordar House Teas, visit https://www.bordarhouseteas.co.uk/