Harrogate district village pub handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A pub in the Harrogate district has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
The Spotted Ox, located on Westfield Road in Tockwith, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 12.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

