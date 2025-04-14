Harrogate district village farm diversifies after 90 years with launch of unique luxury glamping experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fourth-generation family farm in the village of Minskip is embarking on an exciting new chapter – by launching a luxury glamping retreat.

Opening on Monday, April 14, this unique addition to the Yorkshire countryside offers couples a blend of rural tranquillity and indulgent comfort.

For 90 years, the Ellis family has nurtured their small farm in Minskip, near Boroughbridge.

Now, Rob and Rachel Jamieson are diversifying their legacy by tapping into the growing demand for distinctive staycations with the launch of their first luxury yurt.

The spacious 18ft haven boasts a king-size bed, a private wood-fired hot tub, a pizza oven perfect for alfresco dining, and views of the surrounding Yorkshire landscape.

The retreat promises a memorable escape with a quirky twist – its very own entertaining flock of 13 runner ducks.

Owner Rob Jamieson said: "Our runner ducks have become the unexpected stars of the show.

"Imagine unwinding in the hot tub with a glass of something lovely and being thoroughly amused by their comical waddling and inquisitive nature – it's better than any reality TV.

"We've even added a dedicated viewing seat so guests can relax, soak in the scenery, and enjoy the ducks' hilarious antics."

The location offers the best of both worlds – a peaceful rural setting with walks directly from the doorstep, coupled with easy access to local gems.

Guests can enjoy a short walk to The Wild Swan, an award-winning village pub renowned for its local ales and hearty meals, or visit Yolk Farm for fresh, locally sourced produce and a taste of Yorkshire farm life.

Owner Rachel Jamieson added: "My great grandad established this farm 90 years ago, and while times change, our connection to this land remains strong.

"Diversifying into glamping allows us to share the beauty of this corner of Yorkshire with a new audience while building a sustainable future for our family business.

"We're particularly excited to offer guests fresh produce from our growing vegetable garden and beautiful cut flowers from our new patch launching later this summer."

Rob and Rachel also own Little Hideaways holiday cottages on the Northumberland Coast, bringing a wealth of experience in providing high-quality hospitality experiences.

Rachel added: "We've already seen strong booking interest, and we can't wait to welcome our first guests this Spring.

"Being nestled in the heart of Minskip means visitors can truly immerse themselves in village life while enjoying a luxurious and unique getaway."

For more information, visit www.littlehideaways.co.uk