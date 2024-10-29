Harrogate district tourist attraction named finalist in prestigious Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2024

How Stean Gorge in Pateley Bridge has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards.

The competition was fierce this year, with a record number of family businesses from across the region entering the awards.

How Stean Gorge stood out among the strong contenders, securing a place as a finalist in the ‘Leisure and Tourism - Attractions’ category.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, November 22 at The Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The event will be hosted by Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth of The Family Business Community, alongside renowned food and drink writer and presenter, Nigel Barden.

A spokesperson from How Stean Gorge said: “We are thrilled to be named finalists alongside other top attractions in this years Family Business Awards.

"The recognition means a lot to everyone involved in making How Stean Gorge a great place for visitors to enjoy.’’

Sue Howorth, Co-founder and Director of The Family Business Community, commented: “The quality of this year’s entries made the judges’ decisions extremely challenging.

"The finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating with all the family businesses in our region."

Dave Clarkson, Co-director of The Family Business Community, added: “We are thrilled by the level of commitment and attention to detail shown by all the applicants.

"The strength and diversity of the entries have truly impressed us."

Finalists will soon receive a visit from a specially selected panel of judges, who will assess the businesses before making their final decisions.

For more information, visit www.yorkshireandhumbersidefamilybusinessawards.co.uk