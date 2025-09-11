Harrogate district specialist skin clinic named among UK’s top 20 for second year running

A specialist skin clinic in the Harrogate district has been named among the best in the United Kingdom for the second year running.

Relax & Renew Skin Clinic, located in Green Hammerton, has been recognised as one of the top 20 in the United Kingdom at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

The clinic was named 17th out of 100 in the Skin Specialist of the Year category at a glittering ceremony held at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is a nationwide competition that celebrates and recognises the best talent, businesses, and innovations in the hair and beauty industry across the country.

Gemma Carlisle, owner of Relax & Renew Skin Clinic said: “To just be a finalist is phenomenal as there’s a strict entry criteria, but to make the top twenty for the second year in a row is mind blowing.

"I always say it but it’s because it’s true – a huge thank you to all my amazing clients who believe in me and keep me so busy doing what I love.”

For more information about Relax & Renew Skin Clinic, visit https://www.relaxrenewskinclinic.com/home