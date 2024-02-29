Harrogate district restaurant responds after being handed one out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
The restaurant, located on Dishforth Road in Asenby, was handed the rating following an inspection on January 18, which found that food hygiene standards required ‘major improvement’.
The Crab & Lobster is a two AA Rosette restaurant and the building dates back to at least the 18th-century.
The building was recently subjected to subsidence which resulted in several challenges, notably that one of its three kitchens needed urgent significant repair which was completed in December last year only for further subsidence to occur.
The management then decided to condense its food offering into the remaining two kitchens.
For the Crab & Lobster to continue to offer its locally sourced fish and meat at its two AA Rosette level, it was decided to reduce the capacity of bookings whilst the renovations took place.
Matthew Robertson, General Manager at Crab & Lobster, said: “The Health and Sa fety Executive report focused on structural challenges that the management had already identified and although many of the points raised in the report are now completed, some will take some time and are still outstanding.
“As we are in dialogue with the Health and Sa fety Executive, we decided not to appeal this judgment and focus on repairs to this wonderful building.
"We would expect a re-rating shortly and a resumption of our four star rating in the not-to-distant future once the groundworks have been completed.
"The restaurant prides itself on its valued customers receiving the highest standards of service and quality which thanks to its long service team members, has not wavered.”
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/