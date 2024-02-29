Harrogate district restaurant responds after being handed one out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The restaurant, located on Dishforth Road in Asenby, was handed the rating following an inspection on January 18, which found that food hygiene standards required ‘major improvement’.

The Crab & Lobster is a two AA Rosette restaurant and the building dates back to at least the 18th-century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was recently subjected to subsidence which resulted in several challenges, notably that one of its three kitchens needed urgent significant repair which was completed in December last year only for further subsidence to occur.

The Crab & Lobster in Harrogate has responded after being given a one out of five food hygiene rating

The management then decided to condense its food offering into the remaining two kitchens.

For the Crab & Lobster to continue to offer its locally sourced fish and meat at its two AA Rosette level, it was decided to reduce the capacity of bookings whilst the renovations took place.

Matthew Robertson, General Manager at Crab & Lobster, said: “The Health and Sa fety Executive report focused on structural challenges that the management had already identified and although many of the points raised in the report are now completed, some will take some time and are still outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we are in dialogue with the Health and Sa fety Executive, we decided not to appeal this judgment and focus on repairs to this wonderful building.

"We would expect a re-rating shortly and a resumption of our four star rating in the not-to-distant future once the groundworks have been completed.

"The restaurant prides itself on its valued customers receiving the highest standards of service and quality which thanks to its long service team members, has not wavered.”

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.