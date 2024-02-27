News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate district restaurant handed one out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a one out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:17 GMT
Crab & Lobster, located on Dishforth Road in Asenby, has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 18.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

