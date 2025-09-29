Harrogate district independent farm shop celebrating double win at Harrogate Business Awards 2025

An independent farm shop in the Harrogate district is celebrating after winning two awards at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards 2025.

Yolk Farm has achieved a remarkable double victory at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards, hosted by the Harrogate Advertiser.

The business won both Rural Business of the Year – for the second consecutive year – and the coveted title of Overall Business of the Year.

These accolades celebrate Yolk Farm’s continued excellence in rural enterprise, its pioeering approach to sustainable farming, and its unwavering commitment to ethical food production.

Based in Minskip near Boroughbridge, Yolk Farm has become a beacon of innovation in the agricultural sector, known for its high-quality free-range eggs, award-winning all-day brunch, and its reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most loved family destinations.

Emma Mosey, Founder of Yolk Farm, said: “To be recognised not only as Rural Business of the Year for the second year running, but also as Overall Business of the Year is amazing.

These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire team.

"We’re so grateful to our loyal customers and community who continue to support and inspire us every day – on our mission to make farming fun.”

Yolk Farm’s unique blend of farming and hospitality - including the world’s first egg restaurant and recent ventures like the Yolk Farm Pizza Co. and pop up pumpkin patch – continues to redefine what a modern rural business can be.

The awards recognise not only its commercial success, but also its positive impact on the local community and the wider food industry.

Emma added: “Our mission has always been to connect people with where their food comes from, in a fun and meaningful way.

“These awards validate that vision and energise us to keep pushing boundaries.”