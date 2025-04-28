Harrogate district holiday let owners celebrated in national awards programme thanks to outstanding guest feedback
The owners of The Barn, located in Pateley Bridge near Harrogate, were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.
Chrissie and John Shillcock have been letting the one-bedroom holiday home to holidaymakers since 2020 and have seen success ever since.
The luxury barn conversion combines countryside charm with a contemporary twist thanks to its large open plan interior, rustic beams and panoramic views across the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The Barn has been praised for its peaceful location as well as Chrissie and John’s pleasant and helpful service, and has proven particularly popular with couples, who have described it as the perfect getaway to the Yorkshire Dales.
The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year - aims to recognise holiday home owners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.
Chrissie and John join just 32 other holiday let owners who have been awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them a Sykes Star.
To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100 per cent feedback.
Chrissie Shillcock, owner of The Barn, said: “We’re very proud to have been recognised as a Sykes Star, especially after putting so much hard work into making The Barn a home away from home for our guests.
“We absolutely love meeting all of our guests and creating a wonderful stay for them to enjoy and we can’t wait to carry on welcoming more people to our little corner of the world.”
James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.
“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like Chrissie and John who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests.
"Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow.
"With Yorkshire remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how they continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”
For more information about The Barn, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Yorkshire-Dales-South-Goose-Green/The-Barn-1043787.html
