News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers

Harrogate district firm allowed to relocate building that was put up without planning permission

Councillors have approved the relocation of a pallet store at a business near Boroughbridge that was built without planning permission.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST- 2 min read

The first Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee for North Yorkshire Council took place yesterday afternoon at the Civic Centre in Harrogate.

Councillors considered an application from Abacus Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of bathroom products to companies including Villeroy & Boch and Wickes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm employs 85 people and is based at Jubilee Court on the outskirts of Copgrove alongside 10 other businesses.

A Harrogate district firm is being allowed to relocate its building that was built without planning permissionA Harrogate district firm is being allowed to relocate its building that was built without planning permission
A Harrogate district firm is being allowed to relocate its building that was built without planning permission
Most Popular

In 2019, Abacus won permission from Harrogate Borough Council to build an extension for a steel warehouse to support the growing business.

However, the company ended up building a bigger structure than what was approved after it won two large commercial deals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the construction of the extension, a pallet store was relocated elsewhere on the site without planning permission.

Retrospective permission was sought for the extension and pallet store but was refused by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee in December.

Former Conservative councillor for Masham and Kirkby Malzeard, Nigel Simms, described the building as standing out like a “pimple on a pig’s backside” due to a lack of tree cover.

The council eventually retrospectively approved the larger extension last month but its decision did not take into account the pallet store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday, Abacus proposed relocating the pallet store next to a warehouse and away from nearby fields.

This satisfied councillors who voted unamimously in favour of the plans.

During the meeting, councillors also approved the building of more car parking spaces for Abacus.

The proposal included additional trees being planted that a council officer said in a report would “help screen and soften the most prominent views” of the business park following concerns from residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Green, an agent speaking on behalf of Abacus, told councillors: “The design will provide adequate screening. It’s obviously an improvement on the current arrangements.”

Related topics:HarrogateBoroughbridgeCouncillorsKnaresborough