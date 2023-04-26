Harrogate district firm allowed to relocate building that was put up without planning permission
Councillors have approved the relocation of a pallet store at a business near Boroughbridge that was built without planning permission.
The first Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee for North Yorkshire Council took place yesterday afternoon at the Civic Centre in Harrogate.
Councillors considered an application from Abacus Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of bathroom products to companies including Villeroy & Boch and Wickes.
The firm employs 85 people and is based at Jubilee Court on the outskirts of Copgrove alongside 10 other businesses.
In 2019, Abacus won permission from Harrogate Borough Council to build an extension for a steel warehouse to support the growing business.
However, the company ended up building a bigger structure than what was approved after it won two large commercial deals.
Due to the construction of the extension, a pallet store was relocated elsewhere on the site without planning permission.
Retrospective permission was sought for the extension and pallet store but was refused by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee in December.
Former Conservative councillor for Masham and Kirkby Malzeard, Nigel Simms, described the building as standing out like a “pimple on a pig’s backside” due to a lack of tree cover.
The council eventually retrospectively approved the larger extension last month but its decision did not take into account the pallet store.
Yesterday, Abacus proposed relocating the pallet store next to a warehouse and away from nearby fields.
This satisfied councillors who voted unamimously in favour of the plans.
During the meeting, councillors also approved the building of more car parking spaces for Abacus.
The proposal included additional trees being planted that a council officer said in a report would “help screen and soften the most prominent views” of the business park following concerns from residents.
Alex Green, an agent speaking on behalf of Abacus, told councillors: “The design will provide adequate screening. It’s obviously an improvement on the current arrangements.”