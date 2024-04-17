Harrogate district farm shop shortlisted for national award at prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yolk Farm has been shortlisted for the Large Farm Shop Award and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, April 29 at the NEC in Birmingham.

This recognition places Yolk Farm amongst the cream of the crop in the UK's farm shop scene and they are aiming to win the award for the second year in a row.

Yolk Farm is known for its commitment to fresh, locally-sourced produce, boasting the world’s first egg restaurant on a free range hen farm.

From their happy hens laying the most delicious eggs, to their carefully curated selection of regional meats, cheeses, and artisan goods, Yolk Farm offers a true taste of Yorkshire.

Ben Mosey, co-owner of Yolk Farm, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.

"Our entire team is dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality produce and a genuine farm shop experience.

"Being recognised alongside such esteemed businesses is a true honour."

The Farm Shop & Deli Awards are the country’s leading awards program for independent farm shops and delis.

The awards celebrate excellence across a range of categories, with judges recognising shops that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fresh produce, local sourcing, customer service, and community engagement.