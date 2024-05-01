Harrogate district farm shop ‘incredibly proud’ after being named runner-up at Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yolk Farm was named as a finalist in the Large Farm Shop Award category and despite narrowly missing out on the top prize, they still have every reason to be proud of their achievement.
The Farm Shop & Deli Awards are the country’s leading awards program for independent farm shops and delis.
The awards celebrate excellence across a range of categories, with judges recognising shops that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fresh produce, local sourcing, customer service, and community engagement.
Ben Mosey, co-owner at Yolk Farm, said: "We're incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for this national award.
"While we didn't quite clinch the top spot this year, being recognised amongst the very best farm shops in the United Kingdom is a tremendous achievement for our entire team.
"We're dedicated to continuously improving and providing our customers with the most delicious and authentic farm shop experience."
Their strong performance at the national awards reinforces Yolk Farm's position as a leader in the farm shop scene.
They remain dedicated to sourcing the finest local produce, providing exceptional service, and fostering a warm and welcoming environment for their customers.
For more information about Yolk Farm, visit www.yolkfarm.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.