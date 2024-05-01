Harrogate district farm shop ‘incredibly proud’ after being named runner-up at Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yolk Farm was named as a finalist in the Large Farm Shop Award category and despite narrowly missing out on the top prize, they still have every reason to be proud of their achievement.

The Farm Shop & Deli Awards are the country’s leading awards program for independent farm shops and delis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate excellence across a range of categories, with judges recognising shops that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fresh produce, local sourcing, customer service, and community engagement.

Yolk Farm was named as a finalist in the Large Farm Shop Award category at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2024

Ben Mosey, co-owner at Yolk Farm, said: "We're incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for this national award.

"While we didn't quite clinch the top spot this year, being recognised amongst the very best farm shops in the United Kingdom is a tremendous achievement for our entire team.

"We're dedicated to continuously improving and providing our customers with the most delicious and authentic farm shop experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their strong performance at the national awards reinforces Yolk Farm's position as a leader in the farm shop scene.

They remain dedicated to sourcing the finest local produce, providing exceptional service, and fostering a warm and welcoming environment for their customers.