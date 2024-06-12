Harrogate district farm shop announce Yorkshire Children's Charity as their Charity of the Year for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yolk Farm, the world’s first egg restaurant on a working egg farm, has announced the Yorkshire Children's Charity as their Charity of the Year.

This partnership reflects Yolk Farm's commitment to nurturing and supporting the local community by supporting a charity that was voted for by their staff, as a cause close to their hearts.

Founded on the principles of compassion, empowerment and care, Yorkshire Children's Charity is dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and young people facing adversity across Yorkshire.

With a focus on providing practical and emotional support, the charity shares Yolk Farm's vision of fostering a brighter future for the next generation.

Yolk Farm, near Harrogate, has announced Yorkshire Children's Charity as their Charity of the Year for 2024

Throughout the year, Yolk Farm will launch a series of initiatives aimed at raising vital funds for Yorkshire Children's Charity.

These efforts will include a diverse range of activities designed to engage both employees and the wider community.

The highlights of the fundraising calendar include a family fun day, special menu items, a raffle and a team building day.

In 2023, Yolk Farm raised over £6,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance through various initiatives and community-driven campaigns.

This year, the company aims to surpass its previous fundraising record by setting an ambitious target of £10,000 for Yorkshire Children's Charity.

Emma Mosey, Owner of Yolk Farm, said: “We are thrilled to announce Yorkshire Children's Charity as our Charity of the Year.

"Their unwavering dedication to improving the lives of children resonates deeply with our values, and we are eager to rally our community in support of their important work."