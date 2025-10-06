Harrogate district family-run holiday retreat crowned winner of Channel 4’s hit series Four in a Bed

A family-run holiday retreat in the Harrogate district has been crowned the latest winners of Channel 4’s popular series Four in a Bed.

Haystacks Country Retreats, located in the village of Birstwith, took part in filming for the programme last year and appeared on screens last week.

The popular TV series on Channel 4 sees bed and breakfast owners stay at each other’s establishments, critique the experience, and then decide how much they would be willing to pay for their stay.

Haystacks Country Retreats offers handcrafted shepherd's huts, each designed for couples seeking a romantic getaway, featuring double beds, kitchen areas, and en-suite bathrooms.

The retreat is situated in the heart of Nidderdale, providing guests with easy access to scenic walks and the opportunity to explore the surrounding countryside.

On their win, Jonny and Sasha, owners of Haystacks Country Retreats, said: “Opening our doors to the other fantastic hosts was such an unforgettable experience – one we’ll treasure for a long time.

“The week was filled with so many emotions – the excitement of showing off our little retreat, the nerves of being judged by our peers, and plenty of laughs along the way.

"It definitely pushed us out of our comfort zone and gave us memories we’ll never forget.”

Jonny and Sasha hosted the third stay of the week, where guests enjoyed an afternoon of rowing in Knaresborough, followed by a drink at The Station Hotel.

When it came to payment day, the retreat received a full payment, plus two overpayments – £25 and £50 – a final bill average of 116 per cent.

This was was enough to see Haystacks Country Retreats lift the golden plaque.

Jonny and Sasha added: "To come out on top after seeing the absolutely stunning accommodations of our fellow competitors was just the icing on the cake and the cherry on top.

"It’s a huge honour – especially knowing the effort, passion and heart that every single one of the hosts put into their places.

“A massive thank you to our fellow Four in a Bedder’s and the Four in a Bed team for sharing the journey with us and making it such an enjoyable experience.

"And of course to everyone who tuned in and sent us such kind messages of support - it means the world.”

To catch up on the episodes featuring Haystacks Country Retreats, visit https://www.channel4.com/programmes/four-in-a-bed

For more information about Haystacks Country Retreats, visit https://www.haystackscountryretreats.co.uk/