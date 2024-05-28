Harrogate district country pub hosts special weekend to celebrate third birthday – with cake and complimentary prosecco
The country pub is owned by Graham Usher and partner Matthew Rose who purchased the property during the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2021.
Following a successful trading year and determined in creating a go to destination for local residents and tourists, they are delighted to have secured their position in the Harrogate hospitality market.
Located on the A61, The Inn South Stainley is just six miles from Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon, and is a prime spot for travellers visiting the local towns and attractions or overnight with their contemporary and luxurious 12 bedrooms.
Graham Usher, Managing Director at The Inn South Stainley, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our third birthday following a wonderful year and surrounded by our amazing team and customers.
"Our aim right from the start was to create a country pub that gives all our customers a home from home feel with a fantastic Yorkshire welcome, great service and food to match.
"We are thrilled to be able to share this special day with everyone who joined us.”
For more information about The Inn South Stainley, visit https://www.theinnsouthstainley.com/
