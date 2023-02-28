Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to offer lifeline after demise of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade

The Chamber is working together with Nidderdale Chamber of Trade to offer its members across Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale an exclusive time-limited membership package.

While Nidderdale Chamber of Trade has been successfully promoting an array of rural businesses for many years, the post Covid period has been a difficult time for it and many other voluntary organisations.

In view of this, the current directors have announced they will not be seeking re-election, no one has come forward to take over the roles, and Nidderdale Chamber of Trade will cease at the end of March 2023.

Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce; Tim Ledbetter, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade Chair, and David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

As a result, its Chair, Tim Ledbetter, has now decided to seek wider representation for its members, hence the approach to Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Until the end of March, its members – including hotels, shops, distilleries, attractions and galleries – will be offered an advantageous introductory membership offer to the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said: “This a great opportunity for existing Nidderdale Chamber of Trade members to join a district-wide business organisation, one with a strong voice for business."

Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: “A few years ago, we changed our name from Harrogate Chamber of Trade to Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, as we are keen to give a strong local business voice not just in Harrogate, but further afield too.

“Our monthly meetings are held in Harrogate but the range of topics helping to educate and support businesses, and the networking opportunities are relevant to all district businesses.”

Tim Ledbetter, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade Chair, said: “It has been great to meet with Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive, David Simister, and its President, Sue Kramer, to discuss future opportunities for our Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale members.

“I’d like to thank them for their assistance in ensuring our members are able to be part of such a well-established and successful Chamber.